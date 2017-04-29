Stevensville firm taps into their boating roots for enclosed porches

Steve Principe, a Kent Island homeowner, boat owner and local homebuilder, was familiar with a well-known product from his boat. “My wife and I were looking for something similar to what we have on our boat, to protect our porch from weather,” he says. He discovered a roll-up type enclosure, which he then had installed on his porch. “It utilizes isinglass, the product used on boats off-shore, known for withstanding bad weather. I didn’t even know this type of product was available. The ease of use, plus getting the view and protection is a big thing for me,” says Principe.

As any boater knows, weather is unpredictable. Porch Enclosure Systems (PES), an Eastern Shore Maryland manufacturer, offers the same technology popular in the boating industry. Originally a builder of high-quality enclosures for boat manufacturers, PES was founded in 2010 to offer the same protection to homeowners.

Even a chilly breeze can prevent homeowners from enjoying their outdoor space. Roll-up enclosures bring the flexibility, convenience and functionality of your boat’s enclosure to your home. PES has created enclosures for waterfront homeowners, home builders, boat owners and architects. Porch Enclosure Systems VP of Sales, Amanda Jenkins says, “Boat owners just get it. They’re familiar with the materials we’re using, and their ability to stand up to the elements. Someone inland without experience on the water can take some time to get familiar with the product.”

Market-Leading Technology

Automotive-grade press polished vinyl sheet glass was popularized for use on boats because it offers unparalleled flexibility, long-lasting durability and glass-like clarity. The vinyl glass, a type of modern-day “isinglass”, is mildew resistant, resists shrinking due to changing temperatures (which affects clarity), and does not yellow or cloud.

Abby Campi, owner of Restorations, a St. Michael’s-based business who provides construction supervision services, had contacted a local boat supply company regarding enclosure options for a client’s waterfront porch and was referred to PES. After installation, Campi reports, “[my client] keeps the PES curtains rolled down when they’re not staying at their second home, because it keeps out all the dirt, and in the summertime when it’s thunderstorming.”

Homeowners can enjoy their porches to the fullest for entertaining, extending the outdoor living season while preserving charm and connection to the outdoors. Roll-up enclosures are a more flexible and much less expensive solution to enclosing a porch fully in glass as a sunroom, protecting your outdoor space from storms, inclement weather, pollen and pests.

Laura Gourley, a Kent Island homeowner and PES customer said, “We have it on our boat and it’s wonderful. And when there’s lousy weather, it’s a great thing to be able to zip up and keep everybody on the boat dry. We’re familiar with it, so using it for our porch was kind of a no-brainer. When we come in from being out on our boat, we just hose down the enclosure. The quality of the enclosure is wonderful and the fasteners are stainless, and will wear very well.”

