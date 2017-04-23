St. Johns defeats Navy 3-2 in Annual Annapolis Cup (PHOTOS)

Things were different this year for the annual croquet match between the St. Johns College Johnnies and the US Naval Academy Midshipmen. It rained. There was an admission charge. Attendance was capped.

But some things remained the same. The Johnnies prevailed with another win (in dramatic fashion with a tie to the final match) bringing their all time record to 28 wins in 35 matches since the Annapolis Cup inception. The fans came out in droves in their finest color to help celebrate this quirky Annapolis tradition.

Even part-time resident Kevin Spacey was on hand…which is apropos for the quirky actor. But aside from posing for a photo with Academy Superintendent VADM Walter E. “Ted” Carter, we are not sure who he was cheering for!

All images ©2017 Glenn A. Miller Photography for Eye On Annapolis. For more images…check this out.

