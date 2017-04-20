South River on the Half-Shell, April 29th!
The South River Federation will be hosting their 13th Annual South River on the Half-Shell Live and Silent Auction fundraiser on Saturday April 29th, at the Greek Orthodox Church off Riva Road with lots of great items to bid on!
There is an AWESOME raffle ($50 per ticket) for an 8 day/7 night stay at the Grand Mayan Hotel at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta, near Puerto Vallarta. You do not need to be present to win. Details here: http://southriverfederation.net/our-events/south-river-auction/raffle
Warm weather is coming, and the money we raise from this event will help us continue to protect the South River so it’s fishable and swimmable for generations to come!
