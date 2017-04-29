Severn School plans to restore Severn River waterfront with Chesapeake Bay Trust grant

Severn School is pleased to announce it received a $34,592 Anne Arundel County Forestry and Greening Grant, thanks to the Chesapeake Bay Trust and Anne Arundel County. The grant funds will be used for reforestation of the School’s James M. Stine Environmental Center, a 2-acre outdoor learning center situated on the Severn River. Work includes planting native perennials and canopy trees.

Severn School hosted an Earth Day Spring Planting Day on Saturday, April 22 from 8-11 am.Families and friends of Severn were invited to participate in the planting of the native vegetation.

Campion Hruby Landscape Architects (Annapolis) designed and prepared the plans for the reforestation project. The project aims to restore the understory layers of the forest, succeeding the removal of invasive plant species in 2013.

“We look forward to working with Campion Hruby Landscape Architects and Anne Arundel County as we together improve Severn’s campus and, in turn, the health of the Severn River,” stated Headmaster Doug Lagarde.

“The Trust is thrilled to partner with the Anne Arundel County Forestry Program to support projects in our communities like this one,” said Jana Davis, executive director of the Chesapeake Bay Trust. “This project at Severn School in particular has so many benefits; not just habitat value, but getting students – our future leaders – outside to learn about natural resources.”

The reforestation will have a direct impact on the Severn River through improved water quality, forest diversity, wildlife habitat and aesthetics. This site will prevent and manage stormwater runoff, create a beautiful sustainable ecological wildlife habitat, and provide a rich educational site for our future leaders.

“The positive implications for the environment surrounding the school and the Chesapeake Bay water shed is fantastic,” stated Phil Lenham, director of the James M. Stine Environmental Center. “I am also excited for the educational opportunities that the project brings in teaching students about stewardship and the responsibility they have in maintaining the environment.”

