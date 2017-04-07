Senate confirms Rory McGrath as new Director of MD Environmental Service

The Maryland Senate unanimously confirmed (46-0) Governor Larry Hogan’s appointment of Roy McGrath as the new Director of Maryland Environmental Service (MES) – an independent, self-supporting state agency that protects and enhances Maryland’s environment by providing innovative operational and technical services. McGrath serves as Chief Executive Officer of the 850 employee, $160M agency, and as Chairman of the nine-member Board of Directors. MES is a unique, not-for-profit public corporation that combines the public sector’s commitment to environmental protection with the private sector’s flexibility and responsiveness. McGrath was named by the Governor on December 22, 2016, stepped into the role on January 9, 2017, and was confirmed by the Senate on February 9, 2017.

“As a lifelong Marylander, it is a tremendous privilege for me to lead a successful, innovative organization like MES, where nearly two-thirds of our revenues flow directly to the private sector,” said Roy McGrath, Director/CEO of Maryland Environmental Service. “Protecting and enhancing our State and region’s environment is a key priority of Governor Hogan’s Administration, and a mission all Marylander’s support. MES has quietly supported this mission for decades and we will continue to effectively serve the varied environmental needs of the State into the future.”

McGrath was a member of Governor-elect Hogan’s Transition Team and then served as Hogan’s Deputy Chief of Staff from 2014-2016. Prior to this role, he spent 18 years with the National Association of Chain Drug Stores, a retail trade group, most recently as Vice President of Business Development. McGrath serves in the Governor’s Cabinet, is an ex-officio member of the Chesapeake Bay Cabinet, the Northeast Maryland Waste Disposal Authority, is a member of the State’s Housing Finance Review Committee, and is an incoming member of the University of Maryland, College Park, School of Behavioral and Social Sciences Board of Visitors. He is a resident of Charles County and a 1993 graduate of the University with a B.A. in Government & Politics and Economics.

Leadership Maryland, a professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders, has announced that McGrath was selected to participate in their 2017 Class. He is one of only 52 individuals chosen statewide to complete the eight-month hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic, and environmental issues. Leadership Maryland is open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in either their careers and/or their communities.

“The selection process for the Class of 2017 was very competitive this year, as we had an extraordinary pool of diverse and experienced applicants to choose from,” said Renée M. Winsky ‘05, president and Chief Executive Officer, Leadership Maryland. “The 52 selected participants represent a diverse and broad spectrum of highly-qualified executives from across the state, and we are confident that their Leadership Maryland experience will help them to play an even greater role in our unified effort to shape the future of our state.”

For more information about Maryland Environmental Service, please visit www.menv.com or call (410) 729-8207. For more information about Leadership Maryland, please visit www.LeadershipMD.org or call (410) 841-2101.

