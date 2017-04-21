Scott and Garcia bring the heat in Baysox win over Harrisburg

The Baysox got stellar outings from fireballing pitchers Tanner Scott and Jason Garcia and a three-hit, three-RBI night from DJ Stewart as Bowie took the series opener in Harrisburg 8-2 Friday night.

Scott worked three scoreless innings striking out six batters to start the game. He handed the baton to Jason Garcia who worked four shutout frames that saw Harrisburg get a runner in scoring position in each inning. Garcia also fanned six batters in his sharp outing. All-in-all, Baysox pitchers struck out a season high 15 batters on the night.

Stewart would lead the offensive attack. In the third inning, with Glynn Davis at third base and two down, Stewart hit his third home run of the year. The drive was a soaring fly to right field that landed beyond the seats and onto the concourse for his third of the year. Bowie led 2-0.

The Baysox used three consecutive hits to plate a run in the seventh inning before blowing it open in the ninth. Once again it was Stewart starting the scoring with a line drive RBI-single to center. Stewart finished the game 3-for-5 with the home run and three runs driven in.

Garabez Rosa would hit an opposite field home run amidst a five-run rally to put Bowie up 8-0. Bowie sent 11-men to the plate in the five-run rally. Harrisburg got two runs in the ninth inning on a two-run home run from Osvaldo Abreu.

The Baysox look for their tenth win of the season Saturday evening in Harrisburg as Matthew Grimes will get the start. Coverage begins 20-minutes before first pitch on baysox.com, wnav.com and via the MILB, Tune-In Radio and WNAV Apps.

Bowie returns home Friday, April 28th at 7:05 p.m. for a celebration of Prince with the Akron RubberDucks in town. Get your tickets at 301-805-6000 or online at baysox.com.

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Sports