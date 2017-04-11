Schuh to fight rodents in Brooklyn Park

Keeping with his commitment to improve the quality of life for Anne Arundel County citizens, County Executive Steve Schuh has announced an enhanced, targeted Rodent Control Program in the Brooklyn Park area.

“For far too long, residents in Brooklyn Park have been forced to live with rats and other rodents negatively impacting their community,” said Schuh. “Our goal is simple: to eliminate the rodent infestation problem that has existed in North County for years.”

The Rodent Control program, funded by the County, initiates a multi-prong, integrated pest management (IPM) approach for conducting rodent surveys and controlling rodent populations in urban settings.

Officials from the Anne Arundel County Department of Health will begin surveying and studying Brooklyn Park neighborhoods to determine how to eliminate the rodent problem efficiently and effectively. These professionals are recruiting and training staff that will go to door to door to more than 5,300 residential properties to look for signs of rodent infestation and provide information about how to properly dispose of trash so as to not attract rodents. Free licensed pesticide application may be provided, if needed. The County will also provide each resident –free of charge– with state-of-the-art trash receptacles to store their trash between pick-up days in a secure way that prevents access by rodents.

To deal with the problem of rodents attracted by trash and refuse at commercial properties like restaurants and supermarkets, the Department of Health will physically inspect 270 commercial properties within rodent control areas for active signs of rodents. These property assessments will begin in April and extend through June.

County Executive Schuh recently formed a citizens’ advisory group to help oversee this effort. This group will be headed by North County community advocate Kim Burns. Burns is the former head of Maryland Business for Responsive Government, a state business advocacy group with a bipartisan mission and hundreds of members. Burns, along with staff in the Constituent Services office and the Department of Health, will begin attending community or homeowners association meetings to discuss the scope of the Rodent Control Program, primary goals and objectives, and code enforcement actions.

Prior to these meetings, citizens will be mailed brochures, and during community survey periods, the County will place signage throughout the survey area. Educational materials will be provided to homeowners and tenants on proper rodent control measures, including the elimination of food and water sources, exterior property maintenance, proper trash storage between times of collection service, and rodent proofing of buildings.

For more information, residents can call 410-222-0056 or visit aahealth.org.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB