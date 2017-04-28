Schuh signs revitalization legislation

County Executive Steve Schuh recently signed two bills that seek to revitalize, redevelop and re-energize the County’s urban and industrial areas.

“We are committed to improving the quality of life for every citizen in Anne Arundel County,” said County Executive Steve Schuh. “These two pieces of legislation will help lift up communities by focusing our efforts to stamp out urban blight and encourage citizens to improve their property.”

Bill 10-17 revises the boundaries of the Commercial Revitalization Areas to match property lines and exclude irrelevant properties as well as clarifies when a property qualifies for Commercial Revitalization Area property tax credits. It also eliminates 5 of the existing Revitalization Areas, consolidates portions of others, and eliminates portions of 3 areas.

Additionally, Bill 10-17 increases incentives for redevelopment within these areas by removing the limitations on applicability and removing the commercial component requirements for multifamily and townhome residential developments. The bill passed 7-0 on April 3rd.

Bill 15-17, sponsored by Councilman John Grasso, allows for additional properties to be eligible for the Residential Rehabilitation Tax Credit Program that was created in 2016, which provides for $300,000 per year in fee relief, as well as property tax relief for five years after a homeowner improves their property with a home of increased value. It is intended to spur revitalization in older communities and neighborhoods around the county. This legislation was passed 7-0 April 3rd.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS