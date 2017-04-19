Schuh plans $1.5MM in South County waterway dredging

Next to Rockhold Creek in South County, County Executive Steve Schuh today highlighted Anne Arundel’s enhanced $1.5 million waterway dredging program.

“Our waterways are the life blood of South County,” said Schuh. “Our enhanced dredging program will ensure our wetlands remain vibrant and our marina businesses flourish.”

During the event, the County Executive highlighted $1.5 million in planned funding for several creeks in South County, including Broadwater, Parker, and Carrs Creeks. The funding is part of a three year enhanced dredging program initiated last year by the Schuh Administration.

From 2012-2016, the County’s dredging program had been reduced by nearly 60 percent to just $390,000. Funding for the program from 2017-2019 is proposed to be more than triple that amount, making it the largest dredging capital investment in County history. The program will dredge more than 18,000 cubic yards of waterway.

The event took place at the site of the Rockhold Creek dredging project, which included more than 15,000 cubic yards dredged at a total cost of more than $1.1 million.

The proposed capital funding was made possible through the JumpStart Anne Arundel capital project financing program. Enacted in 2015, the capital plan embraces a 30-year bond financing option. This reform has allowed Anne Arundel County to expand its capital funding program and make public safety and quality of life infrastructure improvements from Brooklyn Park to Pasadena to Annapolis to Odenton.

The proposed funding will be included in the County Executive’s proposed capital budget plan presented on May 1st.

