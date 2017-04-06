Schooner Woodwind set for April 15th opening day

Schooner Woodwind will officially open for the 2017 sailing season on Saturday April 15, 2017 from their docks at 80 Compromise Street, Annapolis, MD.

This year’s sailing season will kick off with twice daily public cruises on both Saturday April 15th and Sunday April 16th, at 12:30pm – 2:30pm and 3:00pm – 5:00pm. To add to the fun of opening weekend Schooner Woodwind will also be randomly giving away ONE very limited edition, Nancy Hammond print of the Schooner Woodwind on each of the four cruises.

“With newly stained mahogany, freshly painted top sides, and new crew members joining the Woodwind Family, we couldn’t be more excited and ready for the 2017 season,” said Captain Jan Kaye. “I can’t wait to reconnect with all of our frequent sailors and look forward to welcoming first time guests to the Woodwinds,” added Kaye.

Be the first of the season to help raise the sails, steer the boat, or simply sit back and relax as Woodwind sails from the historic Annapolis waterfront, past the Naval Academy and cruises into the Chesapeake Bay. Tickets are available for purchase 6 days prior to your sailing date and are $46.00 for adults and $29.00 per child.

For up-to-date information and cruise schedules on Schooner Woodwind, please visit our website at www.schoonerwoodwindcom or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SchoonerWoodwind.

