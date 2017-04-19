“Safe Stations” initiative to launch tomorrow in County

Tomorrow, County Executive Steve Schuh, along with other County officials, will launch Anne Arundel County’s innovative “Safe Stations” initiative to help combat the growing heroin and opioid crisis.

Inspired by a program launched in Manchester, New Hampshire, Anne Arundel County residents who are suffering from addiction will be able to go any Anne Arundel County or Annapolis City Fire Station at any time of day or night to seek help from medical professionals.

In close partnership with the Anne Arundel County Police and the Crisis Response Team, individuals seeking help will be assisted in obtaining the necessary detoxification resources or needed placement in an addiction treatment program.

Anne Arundel County’s Safe Stations initiative will be the first program of its kind in the state of Maryland.

