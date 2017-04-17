Remembering Mothers Tea scheduled to help daughters, granddaughters heal

They kissed away your bumps and bruises and taught you how to pass on that same healing gift. Though these special women may have passed, daughters and granddaughters can share memories of them in the supportive company of others dealing with the same loss at Chesapeake Life Center’s annual Remembering Mothers Tea.

It will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. May 11, the Thursday before Mother’s Day, in the conference center of Hospice of the Chesapeake’s John and Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway in Pasadena. Women and girls ages 12 and older who are grieving the loss of a mother or grandmother are invited to participate in this reflective and healing gathering.

The cost is $10 and includes tea and finger sandwiches. Guests can bring their own tea cups (BYOTC) to the gathering that remind them of their loved ones. Advance registration is required. To register, call 888-501-7077.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB