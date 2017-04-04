Rams Head bringing Glennon Doyle Melton to speak at Maryland Hall on June 30th

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow for Glennon Doyle Melton who will be speaking at Maryland Hall on June 30th. Melton is the author of the inspiring New York Times bestselling memoirs Carry On, Warrior and recently released Love Warrior, which was selected for Oprah’s Book Club in September 2016 and is now a #1 New York Times Bestseller. In addition to being an author, Melton founded Momastery.com, an on-line community where hundreds of thousands of readers meet daily to experience her shameless and laugh-out-loud funny essays about marriage, motherhood, faith, addiction, recovery, and serving the marginalized.

She has also inspired and encouraged philanthropy as the creator and president of Together Rising, a non-profit organization that has revolutionized on-line giving through “Love Flash Mobs” and has connected countless families in need with millions of dollars in critical resources.

Glennon became a sensation when her personal essays, which give language to our universal (yet often secret) experiences started going viral. Her hilarious and poignant observations have been read by millions, shared among friends, discussed at water coolers and have now inspired a social movement. Glennon is a regular contributor to The Huffington Post and other publications. Carry On, Warrior, Glennon and her philanthropic work have been featured on The Today Show , The Talk, and NPR as well as in Ladies’ Home Journal, Woman’s Day, Glamour UK, Family Circle, Parents Magazine, American Baby and Newsweek, to name just a few.

Tickets available HERE starting tomorrow!

Or at the Rams Head On Stage Box Office at 33 West Street, Annapolis, or by calling (410) 268-4545.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB