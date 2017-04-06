Police make arrest in Glen Burnie murder

This is an update to a previously published story about a shooting outside of a Glen Burnie bar.

On Tuesday, March 29, 2017 at approximately 12:26 am, Anne Arundel County Northern District officers responded to Medstar Harbor Hospital located at 3001 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, Maryland for an injured subject. The injured person was identified as Aaron Jamal Skipwith, a twenty six year old male from the 200 block of Bethel Street, Baltimore, Maryland, who had been driven to the hospital by associates with life threatening injuries. Mr. Skipwith later succumbed to his injuries while being treated at the hospital. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner located in Baltimore Maryland will perform an autopsy on him to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Anne Arundel County Homicide Detectives were called and conducted witness interviews and secured several scenes to be searched. Investigation revealed Mr. Skipwith had been at the Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill located in the 100 block of Chesapeake Center Court, Glen Burnie, Maryland earlier that night. While there an altercation occurred where Mr. Skipwith received trauma to the upper body. Associates of the victim then transported him to the hospital.

On Tuesday, March 29, 2017 the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on Aaron Skipwith. The OCME ruled Mr. Skipwith’s cause of death as a sharp object wound(s) with the manner being homicide.

Homicide detectives worked throughout the week in regards to the very active homicide investigation. Several witnesses were developed and interviewed who reported an initial altercation started in the parking lot of Sidelines but later moved to a condo development in the area. A crime scene was located at the condo complex where evidence was recovered and submitted for forensic examination.

Through witness interviews a suspect was developed in the murder of Aaron Skipwith. The suspect was identified as Sylvester Warren George Jr., a thirty five year old male from the 100 block of Continental Drive, Glen Burnie, Maryland. Homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Sylvester George Jr. with First Degree Murder, Second Degree Murder, First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, and Dangerous Weapon with an Intent to Injure. Investigation revealed this was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Fugitive Apprehension Team has been actively searching for the suspect Sylvester George Jr. and following up on all leads in regards. Anyone with information as to the location of Sylvester George Jr. is urged to call 911 as he is considered armed and dangerous. If a citizen comes across him please do not approach and call 911 immediately.

On Wednesday, April 05, 2017 at approximately 1:40 p.m., the Anne Arundel County Fugitive Apprehension Team located Sylvester George Jr. in the area of Summit Avenue and West Lee Street, Hagerstown Maryland. With the assistance of the Hagerstown Police Department the Fugitive Apprehension Team was able to take the suspect into custody without further incident. The suspect was transported back to Anne Arundel County where he will be booked and processed for the charges stemming from the murder of Aaron Skipwith.

As the investigation continues the Anne Arundel County Police Department urges anyone with information on the murder of Aaron Skipwith to contact the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Source : AACOPD

Related

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB