Pigs & Pearls returning to Pirate’s Cove

Pirate’s Cove Restaurant will host its second annual “Pigs & Pearls” BBQ and oyster roast to benefit the West and Rhode Riverkeeper on Saturday, April 29, from 2 to 6 p.m. The event, featuring live music by the Eastport Oyster Boys, will mark the official opening of the season at the Pirate’s Cove Dock Bar on Riverside Drive in Galesville.

“This is a fun way to celebrate spring and get a true taste of our local watersheds, with locally raised oysters and BBQ made from locally raised pork,” said Jeff Holland, Riverkeeper for the West and Rhode Rivers. “We’re blessed to have half a dozen watermen growing oysters in our rivers, and we’ll have an exhibit to explain why those oysters are so important to the health of our waters.”

“This is a great event to mark the opening of the Pirate’s Cove Dock Bar,” said co-owner Michael Galway. “And what better way to do that than with local oysters right from the West and Rhode Rivers along with Pirate’s Cove BBQ by Chef Steve Hardison. The Eastport Oyster Boys are perfect for this occasion – a great fun day so try on your pearls and pig noses and join us to help raise funds for the West and Rhode Riverkeeper.”

Pirate’s Cove Chef Steve Hardison will serve freshly shucked and roasted oysters raised by local watermen on the West and Rhode Rivers, plus pulled BBQ sandwiches made from locally raised pork and served with two sauces, BBQ baked beans and homemade corn bread.

Holland, one of the founding members of the Eastport Oyster Boys, will sit in with the band as they perform their original Chesapeake-inspired “cruising tunes” along with Oyster Boy regulars Kevin Brooks, Tom Guay, Mike Lang and Andy Fegley.

Tickets are $40 in advance or $45 at the door. Kids 5 – 12 are $10. Kids 4 and under will be admitted free of charge. Admission includes 20 tickets that can be redeemed for freshly shucked West and Rhode River oysters, BBQ platter or regional craft beer. Tickets are available at Pirate’s Cove Restaurant in Galesville or online at http://www.brianborupub.com/gift-certificates.

Proceeds will help the West & Rhode Riverkeeper to preserve and protect the West and Rhode Rivers. The nonprofit group keeps the rivers clean through restoration projects; advocates for better environmental policies and enforcement of environmental laws; and keeps sewage from the rivers by providing pump-out service to recreational boats.

For more information, log on to www.westrhoderiverkeeper.org.

What: Pigs & Pearls

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2017

Time: 2 – 6 p.m.

Where: Pirate’s Cove Dock Bar

Related

Category: Entertainment, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB