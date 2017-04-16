Pantelides releases proposed $107.5 million budget

On Monday, April 3rd, Mayor Michael Pantelides submitted a $107.5 million Operating Budget to City Council. The proposed budget is the result of three years of hard work, financial accountability, and using public input to determine services most in demand.

Along with hiring ten new police officers, Mayor Pantelides’ proposed FY18 budget will reduce the solid waste fee another 22% for a grand total of 46.3% over four years. In dollars and cents, this means the average solid waste bill will have been reduced over the course of four years, from $380 to $204, per household-per year.

Residents will also benefit from additional money earmarked for sidewalk repair through a one-time use of FY16 surplus funds, along with $1 million for stormwater and stream restoration projects.

There is a 1% COLA for all employees, subject to collective bargaining, effective January 1, 2018 along with a provision for health and pension benefits. The budget also proposes a 1/2 cent tax rate cut.

“My proposed budget is fair and allows the city to move into the future without losing our historic appeal as we continue to build on our successes,” Mayor Pantelides said.

Some of the projects Mayor Pantelides will accomplish this year are included in his $9.9 million General Fund Capital Budget:

· $2 million for reconstruction of Main Street including re-bricking

· $3.1 million to build a new pool using the proceeds from the Eisenhower Golf Course sale

· $2 million for road resurfacing projects

· $600,000 for rehabbing the Truxtun Park tennis courts

“I am proud to say that we have made great strides during the past three years to ensure we remain financially strong, economically resilient, and environmentally sustainable, while making sure that we address the needs of all Annapolitans.” Mayor Pantelides added.

