Opening Friday, Building Better People Productions Shows the Power of Friendship and Imagination in Their Next Play, “The Imaginators”

Building Better People Productions, a professional theater offering positive live shows and classes for kids and families based in Anne Arundel County, MD, presents its next professional show, “The Imaginators”, written by Dwayne Hartman, on Friday April 21, Saturday April 22, and Saturday April 29 in Hanover, MD. “The Imaginators”, produced by special arrangement with THE DRAMATIC PUBLISHING COMPANY of Woodstock, Illinois, isthe story of three children and the power of imagination. Anne and her little brother Tim have just moved to 1a new town, and she refuses to play with him fearing that kids at her new school will see them and make fun of her. Then they meet the girl from next door, the fabulous Nina Frances Elizabeth Vanderhelden. Using moving boxes and other objects found in the garage, Nina takes an eager Tim and a reluctant Anne on a great make-believe adventure. The three battle the child-eating monster, the Mooklecratz, and discover their own strengths, the value of cooperation, and their unlimited inventiveness as they figure out how to defeat the beast. The play encourages children and adults alike never to lose their sense of play and creativity

The show stars Quincy Vicks as Tim, Katrina Sillaman as Anne, Taylor Payne as Nina, and Charles Watley as William. It is directed by Lynne Streeter Childress, BBPP’s founder and Artistic Director. The company is excited to be performing at West Arundel Creative Arts, 1788 Dorsey Rd, Hanover, MD on Friday April 21 at 10:30 AM, Saturdays April 22 and April 29 at 10:30 AM and 12:30 PM. Kids 0-2 are free, and tickets for ages 3 and up are $7 for the Friday show, and $10 for the Saturday shows. You can get yours at http://bbpproductions.com/shows, or at the door.

