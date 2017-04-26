Offensive outburst carries Baysox to 13-2 win against the Flying Squirrels

Baysox bats left little to chance on Wednesday as Bowie (10-9) accumulated 13 runs over 21 hits to pick up the 13-2 victory over the Richmond Flying Squirrels (7-11) in the series finale at The Diamond.

This was Bowie’s second 13-run output of the season and its first 20-hit game since June 4th, 2015 at New Hampshire.

Tucker Nathans got things going early for the Baysox with a leadoff single and run scored on a throwing error by Dylan Davis. Nathans was one of eight Baysox hitters to record multiple hits in the contest.

Baysox starter Tanner Scott (n/d) allowed Richmond’s only two runs in the bottom of the second inning, when Davis scored on a sacrifice fly and then Hunter Cole came around to score on a wild pitch. Scott lasted three innings and allowed two hits and four walks while striking out four.

Once the third inning started, the Baysox offense surged and scored 12 runs over the next six innings. In the top of the fourth, OF DJ Stewart drove in three runs on a bases-loaded double to retake the lead 5-2.

The Baysox increased their lead to 8-2 with three more runs in the fifth. Jay Gonzalez and Jeff Kemp each recorded an RBI single, while Kemp later scored on a Richmond fielding error. The Flying Squirrels totaled six errors in the game, which led to five unearned runs for the Baysox.

RHP David Hess (2-1) relieved Scott in the bottom of the fourth and earned the win after tossing four scoreless innings of one-hit baseball.

Flying Squirrels starter Andrew Suarez (1-3) was dealt the loss after giving up five runs (two earned) on eight hits to go along with a walk and three strikeouts in 3.2 IP.

INF Adrian Marin was one of many Baysox hitters to find success at the plate on Wednesday, compiling four hits and two runs scored. Kemp and Gonzalez posted three hits apiece and the duo combined for four runs and four RBI.

Marin matched his career-high with four hits, having previously accomplished the feat on July 23, 2013 with Delmarva (A).

All nine Baysox hitters recorded at least one hit and one run and the team collectively was 10-30 with runners in scoring position. Stewart, Kemp, Gonzalez, and 1B Aderlin Rodriguez all had multiple RBI in the victory.

The Baysox will next take the field on Friday, April 28th at 7:05 p.m. when they host the Akron RubberDucks at Prince George’s Stadium in Bowie. Pitcher Matthew Grimes will toe the rubber as he pursues his first win of 2017. Coverage begins 20-minutes before first pitch on baysox.com, wnav.com and via the MILB, Tune-In Radio and WNAV Apps.

Come join the Baysox on Friday night for a celebration of Prince with the RubberDucks in town. The first fireworks show of the year will be Saturday night! Get your tickets at 301-805-6000 or online at baysox.com.

Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Sports