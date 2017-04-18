Nimitz Library opens new poetry exhibit through May 26th

The Naval Academy’s Nimitz Library recently opened a new exhibit featuring art and poetry by midshipmen, which will be on display until Friday, May 26. The exhibit opening was held Monday, April 10, as part of National Library Week.

The first-ever exhibit is located on the first floor of the library and is open to visitors Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday – Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visitors are asked to sign-in at the check-out desk on the first floor of the library.

The display showcases 98 work of art from roughly 40 midshipmen and includes digital photography, oil paintings, pencil, charcoal, ink, watercolors, acrylic and one piece of sculpture. Nine works of poetry are included in the exhibit and one of the pieces is the winner of the Stuart Pitt Poetry award, a Naval Academy competition conducted under the support of the Academy of American Poets.

“The idea for the display originated from a midshipman,” said Patricia MacDonald, Associate Library Director for User Services. “We solicit feedback from the midshipmen and I posted a question about how we could improve our support for the brigade. A midshipman anonymously suggested that we exhibit midshipmen art. We want the library to be a place that inspires learning, imagination and creativity so an exhibit of artwork seemed like a great idea.”

The library hopes to continue to showcase scholarly and creative work of midshipmen and faculty in the future.

