National Cannabis Festival at RFK on April 22nd

The National Cannabis Festival announced Talib Kweli​, The Pharcyde​, and Backyard Band as headliners for the second-annual music, art, and advocacy festival celebrating the legalization of cannabis in Washington, DC.

The one-day festival takes place on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at the RFK Stadium Festival Grounds with mini-concerts and events for annual VIP members occurring each month leading up to the festival date. Advanced tickets are available for those 21 & up for $35 with VIP packages available through the festival website at nationalcannabisfestival.com/tickets.

The 2017 NCF music line-up includes hip-hop royalty Talib Kweli and The Pharcyde and reggae artist Kenyatta Hill of Culture alongside local DC legends Backyard Band​, tropicaliente band Empresarios​, DJ Ayes Cold​, and the Hippie Life Krew featuring Visto​, Pinky Killacorn​, and Reesa Renee​. C

The 2017 Education Pavilion will feature a variety of panel discussions, demonstrations, and awards ceremonies. During the CannaTank competition, aspiring canna-business owners present their ideas to a panel of judges for a chance to win $1000 in start-up assistance.

The Change Makers Award recognizes policymakers on the state of federal level who have advocated for ending cannabis prohibition in the interest of fiscal policy, personal liberty, medical alternatives, and/or equal justice.

In early 2015 a group of cannabis policy advocates, business leaders and enthusiasts joined together around the idea to host the National Cannabis Festival (NCF), an event celebrating progress on legalization in DC and across the nation. They envisioned creating an event recognizing the spirit of the cannabis movement and the non-profit groups that have worked to influence state and federal legislators, paving the way for growth of both industry and repeal of prohibition policies. In 2016, 5,000 people from 30 states and Washington, DC attended the festival. Visit http://nationalcannabisfestival.com for more info.

