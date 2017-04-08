MUSIC REVIEW: New Found Glory takes over Baltimore

On March 22nd, New Found Glory took over the Baltimore Soundstage and rocked out to a very excited audience. The sold out show brought hundreds of pop-punk fans together to celebrate New Found Glory’s 20 years of pop-punk.

We first started the night with an incredible U.K. band called Trash Boat. Admittedly, when I first heard the band’s name, I was a little wary. However, I became mesmerized as they played their first song. They spoke about how grateful they were to finally play in America, and that this show at the Baltimore Soundstage was their first show on American soil. They had fun, high energy music. I would definitely see them in concert again if given the chance.

The energy was incredible- not just from the band, but the audience too. I’ve never seen such a lively crowd. The fans, both young and old, could be found screaming every word in every line to every song New Found Glory performed. New Found Glory seemed to feed off of the audience’s energy. They played over 25 songs that night including the iconic “My Friends Over You,” and songs like “Personality,” “Sonny,” and “No News Is Good News.” The band obviously has fun on stage, and were jumping around, cheering on dancers, and making faces at the audience. Instead of just playing their music, they genuinely seemed to enjoy being up on stage, and sharing their music with the hundreds of people that came out to see them. I would definitely see them again!

