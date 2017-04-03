More volunteer opportunities abound

Many Volunteer positions are available through the Anne Arundel County Volunteer Center. If you do not see an opportunity below that fits your needs, contact the Volunteer Center at [email protected] or 410-897-9207. Check our Website: www.aacvc.org. A few current volunteer opportunities are listed below.

Friends of Hancock’s Resolution

Upcoming events at Hancock’s Resolution: Sunday, April 2, 2017, Opening Day for Hancock’s Resolution;

Sunday, April 9, 2017, Centuries Old Lilac Grove; 10am-4pm, Sunday, April 23, 2017: Spring Farm Festival; 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Sheep shearing; Folk Music; crafts. Light lunch available. Beekeeping Demonstrations at 11:00 am and 1:00 pm. Pre-registration is preferred: 410-255-4048 or http://www.historichancocksresolution.org/; Sunday, April 30, 2017: Composting the New Farm Field.

The Friends volunteer group operates and preserves this historic farmstead in Pasadena, which dates to 1785, and had an important role in the War of 1812. Volunteers, 18 and older, are needed to give tours of the house and gardens to visitors from 1 to 4 pm on Sundays from April through October. Training is provided. Volunteer gardening assistants are needed and days/times are flexible. Other volunteer projects include assisting with historical research, archeology, public education and fundraising. See website page: http://historichancocksresolution.org/get-involved/volunteering for volunteer jobs and a form for registration. Questions? Call 410-255-4048.

Foundation for Community Betterment, Bay Bridge Paddle April 29, 2017

The Foundation for Community Betterment is a national organization dedicated to engaging individuals of all ages in community enhancement by creating an immediate, positive impact on the lives of individuals or organizations that share our philanthropic vision, but who currently lack the means to succeed. Calling all power boat owners!! We are looking for volunteers to serve as Safety Boat Captains for the 2nd Annual Bay Bridge Paddle on April 29th from 8am to about 1pm. You will be stationed along the race course across the Chesapeake Bay for monitoring and safety. Learn more about the event at www.baybridgepaddle.com. We request your presence at a captains meeting on 3/21. Complimentary event after-party beverages for all captains! Please call 410-353-9237, email [email protected], and visit www.communitybetterment.org/ to learn more.

Maryland Cooperative Extension Anne Arundel Co. Master Gardener Demonstrations

11:00 am, Apr. 22, May 3, 20, Jun. 7, 24, Jul 5, 22, and Aug. 2, and 26, 2017, Composting Workshops: Master Gardeners show how grass trimmings, leaves, and kitchen scraps can be turned into compost for mulching and soil amendment. The demonstrations are held at a site on Wildwood Trail in Quiet Waters Park, Annapolis, and are canceled in the event of rain. Participants receive a free compost bin and composting information courtesy of AA Co. Dept. of Recycling and AA County Master Gardeners. Contact 410-222-1777 for more information. The AA County Master Gardeners are volunteers trained by the Univ. of Maryland Cooperative Extension to educate citizens about effective and sustainable horticultural practices and landscaping problem solving through demonstrations, and other outreach activities. For more information, contact 410 222-6757 or [email protected].

Ninth Annual Planet Walk, May 6, 2017

10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Sat., May 6, 2017, Ninth Annual Planet Walk along B&A Trail: The Friends of Anne Arundel County Trails, the Anne Arundel Community College Astronomy Club and the Astrophysics Science and Planetary Science Divisions of the NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center and the Universities Space Research Association have teamed up to offer a day of free public programs focusing on our solar system. The events will include a Planet Walk (or Bike) on a 4.7 mile section of the B&A Trail. Also, there are evening events at the Arnold Campus of the AA Community College at 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The first evening event is an illustrated presentation by a NASA research scientist about the Cassini Mission to Saturn. Finally at 8:30 p.m., the AACC Astronomy Club will host a Stargazing Party to enable participants to use the Observatory’s telescope (weather permitting). For more information about all of the Day’s events, see (http://www.friendsofaatrails.org/planet-walk/) Questions? Contact Jack Keene at 410-647-7220.

Save the Bay Day, Lake Waterford Park in Pasadena

9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m., Sat., April 22, 2017: Volunteers are needed for various tasks to beautify and clean up the park, such as planting flowers, raking leaves, mulching, sprucing up the playground, painting, weeding, and more. This project requires over 200 volunteers so bring your family, friends and groups. Volunteers will get a t-shirt compliments of Comcast and Comcast Cares Day, who sponsors the project with The Volunteer Center. Also, snacks and water are provided while working and all are invited to stay for pizza lunch. Register at the Comcast website- https://www.comcastinthecommunity.com/Project/ by entering Zip Code 21122 in the Search box and then click “Volunteer” next to the Lake Waterford Park project listing. This is the Volunteer Center’s BIG GREEN project this year and we’d love to see lots of helpers. Questions? Contact The Volunteer Center at [email protected] or 410-897-9207.

SPCA of Anne Arundel County

7:30 am–1:00 pm, Sun., April 30, 2017, 26th Annual “Walk & Run for the Animals”: Volunteers are needed to help in a variety of roles for this fundraiser being held at Quiet Waters Park in Annapolis. Each spring over two thousand friends of the SPCA and their pets join us in beautiful Quiet Waters Park for our largest fundraiser. Enjoy walks on measured courses in the park as well as our large outdoor vendor festival. Participants may register for the Walk, Run, or Cars & Critters show at – https://whatsuptix.com/categories/sports. The 5K Run starts at 7:30 a.m., and the Walk begins at 9:00 a.m. The festivities include scenic trails, fun-filled doggie activities, the annual Cars & Critters car show, face painting for the kids, a Food Bowl for your culinary delights and array of vendor booths. For more information call 410-268-4388, E-mail [email protected], or visit http://www.aacspca.org/event.

Volunteers, age 18 and up (or 13-17 with parental accompaniment), are needed throughout the year to walk dogs, socialize cats, provide foster care for “in-need” animals, help with adoption shows, bathe and brush dogs or help with any other available opportunities. Training sessions are held once each month. The SPCA does not offer opportunities to fulfill court-ordered community service. Call 410-268-4388 or E-mail [email protected] or visit www.aacspca.org.

