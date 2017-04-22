Maryland Historical Connections at BWI

Currently on display at the Baltimore Washington Airport is an exhibit entitled “Maryland Historical Connections. Featuring the work of Anne Arundel County artists and sponsored and organized by the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County, the show focuses on Maryland history from an artist’s perspective. Works on canvas and paper in oil, acrylic, watercolor and pastels along with photographs, tell the stories of the buildings, people, and landscapes that make the Chesapeake Bay Region a unique place to live.

On display through June 15th, the exhibit at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport is located between concourses C & D.

Visit the Arts Council website at www.acaac.org to learn more or call 410-222-7949 for more information about this exhibit and future shows being planned.

