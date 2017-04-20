Maryland Bar Foundation to honor Rosenstein with Curran Award tonight

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh will present the Maryland Bar Foundation’s (MBF) annual J. Joseph Curran, Jr., Public Service Award to United States Attorney for Maryland Rod J. Rosenstein on Thursday, April 20, 2017, during MBF’s Board of Directors Meeting at The Hotel at Arundel Preserve in Hanover, Maryland. All are invited to attend this open meeting.

Each year, MBF presents the Curran Award – named in honor of former Maryland Attorney General J. Joseph Curran, Jr. – to either a government or public interest attorney known for selflessly serving the public good and furthering the goals of better government and societal standards.

“On April 20, 2017, the Maryland Bar Foundation will honor Mr. Rosenstein for his unyielding commitment to the rule of law in Maryland,” says MBF President Judge Anne K. Albright. “With his integrity, diligence, and humility, Mr. Rosenstein exemplifies the best in Maryland’s public servants. The Foundation is delighted to honor Mr. Rosentein with the 2017 Curran Award.”