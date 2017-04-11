Man dies in overnight fire just outside of Annapolis

One person has died one escaped unharmed after an early morning house fire.

At approximately 1:30am, Medic 17 from the Arnold station was returning from Anne Arundel Medical Center from a previous call. While on the Severn River bridge, they saw flames below the northeast side of the bridge. The personnel on the unit called in the fire to our 911 Communications Center as a possible dwelling fire. Along with several other calls, units were able to determine the exact location of the fire. Upon arrival, they found single story single family home fully involved with fire.

Images: AACoFD

A total of 56 firefighters were called in on the one alarm assignment including units from Anne Arundel County, Annapolis, and Naval District Washington – Naval Academy. The fire was under control in about 20 minutes. Two fire boats were also dispatched to provide a continuous supply of water for the incident as the house is located on the water at the foot of the Severn River Bridge.

Two occupants were in the home at the time of the fire. An adult male was able to get out without injury but one adult male was not able to escape. That vicitim was declared deceased on the scene.

Units from our Special Operations Collapse Rescue have arrived on location to help secure the severly damaged home so that investigatores and firefighters can continue the investigation as to the cause of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit. An estimated dollar loss has not been established. There were no other injuries.

The identity of the victim will be released after positive identification has been established and next of kin notified.

Source : AACOFD

