Not only is Maryland beautiful, it’s filled with character, charm, and plenty of endearing quirks. On Sunday, May 7, the Made In Maryland Festival will celebrate all the unique offerings of our marvelous state.

From artisans, crafters, food vendors, wineries, breweries, live entertainment and beyond, this exciting Maryland-themed afternoon along the Chesapeake Bay will feature an afternoon of fun for all ages at Kurtz’s Beach in Pasadena, Maryland.

The inaugural Made In Maryland Festival is open to the public, will take place on Sunday, May 7, from noon – 5pm at Kurtz’s Beach in Pasadena, Maryland (Anne Arundel County). Featured will be dozens of arts and craft vendors, food trucks, a fresh flower market (just in time for Mother’s Day), live entertainment, mascot appearances (Poe The Raven, Mr. Boh, Doc The Towson Tiger, and The Chesapeake Mermaid), local wines (Layton’s Chance Winery) and craft brews, Black-Eyed Susan drinks, a children’s petting zoo, moon bounce, face painting, environmental and agricultural exhibits, and more. A complete vendor lineup can be found at http://madeinmarylandfest.com/vendors/.

Headlining bands for this year are The New Romance (“The Ultimate 80s Tribute Band”) and Sons Of Pirates (the band that makes every event feel like a party on the beach!).

Now in their third year of hosting large-scale festivals, Kurtz’s Beach is excited to bring another crowd out to the Chesapeake Bay-front venue for a family-friendly day of Maryland-themed food, vendors and activities.

For details on tickets, featured attractions, sponsorship packages, event program advertising and more, please visit www.madeinmarylandfest.com or email [email protected].

To stay up to date on ticket promotions and giveaways, visit www.facebook.com/madeinmarylandfest.

