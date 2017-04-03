Madagascar – A Musical Adventure JR at St. Anne’s School of Annapolis this Friday

On Friday, April 7 at 7:00 p.m. the St. Anne’s School of Annapolis Eighth Grade Class of 2017 will perform DreamWorks Madagascar – A Musical Adventure JR. Based on the DreamWorks Animation Motion Picture, the show follows a group of Central Park Zoo animals who are unexpectedly shipped to Africa.

Performed by 23 students, the Eighth Grade play is a long standing tradition and an exciting hallmark of a student’s graduating year. Admission is free and open to the public.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB