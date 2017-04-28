Let’s Help Kids donates $40K worth of musical instruments to AACPS

Holding true to its name, local non-profit Let’s Help Kids (LHK) recently committed $40,000-worth of musical instruments to be distributed among Title I schools throughout the county. Superintendent of Schools George Arlotto met with the group earlier this week to show appreciation and share in the excitement.

As part of a larger donation worth $75,000, the group will further supply high-quality cellos, violas, and violins completely outfitted with the proper materials and cases.

“Let’s Help Kids was started by a kid to help other kids. We have a dual mission. Through gifts of kindness and joy we lift spirits,” said LHK Board Chairperson Jen Sterling. “Through teaching and sharing our model of philanthropy we extend our mission and create change.”

The donation is made possible through LHK and the generosity of the Louise A. Remmey Revocable Trust, administered by Jeffrey D. Katz, Esq. of JDKatz, P.C., as its Trustee.

“We have passionate educators who help bring the musician out of every student, and with gifts like this we are able to expose more students not only to the treasure of music, but also to the power of giving,” said AACPS Music Coordinator David Kauffman.

