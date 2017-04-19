Late double carries Richmond past Baysox 4-2

Miguel Gomez’s go-ahead two-run double in the top of the eighth proved to be the difference in the game as the Bowie Baysox (8-5) dropped a 4-2 decision to the Richmond Flying Squirrels (5-8) on Wednesday night at Prince George’s Stadium in Bowie.

In the afore-mentioned top of the eighth, singles from T.J. Bennett and Carlos Garcia put runners at the corners with one out, Brandon Bednar grounded into a fielder’s choice with a force out at home before Gomez delivered the two-run double with two outs in the inning to give the visitors a 4-2 edge.

LHP Jed Bradley (2.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB, K) was dealt the loss for Bowie and falls to 0-1 on the year.

LHP D.J. Snelten (1.1 IP, H, 2 K) earned the win for Richmond to improve to 3-0 on the season. LHP Tyler Cyr (1.0 IP, H, 2 K) and RHP Reyes Moronta (1.0 IP, K) got the final six outs for the Flying Squirrels. Moronta notched his third save of the year.

Bowie pieced together three straight two-out hits to take an early 1-0 lead in the first.Audry Perez and Aderlin Rodriguez both reached with singles before Garabez Rosascored Perez with an RBI double.

In the home half of the fourth, Perez reached with a one-out single, advanced to third on a double from Rodriguez and scored on Rosa’s RBI groundout to make it a 2-0 game in favor of the Baysox.

Flying Squirrels starter Matt Lujan (n/d) gave up the two runs on five hits to go along with two walks and four strikeouts in 5.2 IP.

Baysox starter John Means (n/d) allowed three hits while walking two and fanning three over four shutout innings.

Richmond got a pair of runs back in the top of the fifth to tie things at two apiece with three straight hits capped by a two-run single from Hunter Cole. Both runs were charged to RHP Jon Keller (0.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB).

Perez (2-4, 2 R) and Rodriguez (2-3, 2B) both had multi-hit games for manager Gary Kendall’s squad.

The series wraps up on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. as RHP David Hess (1-0, 3.27) will be on the bump for Bowie against Richmond LHP Andrew Suarez (0-2, 3.60).

