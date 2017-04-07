Katcef Brothers and Annapolsi Green join with Stella Artois to help global water crisis

On April 12th from 5:30-7:30, at the beautiful vantage point of the Annapolis Maritime Museum, Annapolis Green and Katcef Brothers, will join Stella Artois and Water.org to reintroduce the Buy A Lady A Drink campaign to the local community to get involved in the effort to help end the global water crisis. Together they will focus on the global perspective but together will take local action. For each Limited-Edition Stella Artois Chalice purchased, Water.org will help provide five years of clean water to one person in the developing world, and Annapolis Green, with the help of Katcef Brothers, has committed to 200 chalices which equates to 1,000 years of clean water for 200 people in need.”

The “Buy A Lady A Drink” campaign was first launched in 2015, leveraging Stella Artois’ global footprint to raise awareness and spark consumer action to address the critical water crisis issue. This year, the brand announced a four-year commitment with water.org to help provide 3.5 million people with long-term, sustainable access to clean water by 2020.

“We’re honored to be joining forces again with Katcef Brothers and Stella Artois, a premier global brand that has stepped up to support Water.org and help us raise awareness of the worldwide water crisis,” said Elvia Thompson, President and Co-founder of Annapolis Green. “Our Green Drinks event helps us bring attention to what we take for granted – the importance of clean water to our Chesapeake Bay ecology and heritage while taking action on a global problem.”

“We are extremely proud to join Stella Artois in supporting this important cause,” said Neal Katcef, President of Katcef Brothers, Inc., the Annapolis Anheuser-Busch Wholesaler which has been in business in Maryland for over 80 years. “We have always been a business focused on giving back to our community, and we’re honored to help be the generation to end the global water crisis. I hope we can inspire others in Annapolis to get involved in this great effort!”

This year Stella Artois releases a new set of Limited-Edition Chalices designed by three influential artists from Cambodia, Brazil and Uganda. Each design reflects the artist’s experience and interpretation of the global water crisis in their country and represents one of the countries where Water.org provides support.

The Green Drinks event at the Annapolis Maritime Museum on Wednesday, April 12th from 5:30pm to 7:30pm, will feature Stella Artois and Stella Artois Cidre, appetizers from Julie St. Marie Catering and Event Coordination, and a Stella Artois “Buy A Lady A Drink” Chalice keepsake of your choice upon arrival – all for admission of $13 per person. As always, enjoy responsibly.

