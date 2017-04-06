Junior League to sponsor Read 2 Kids Day

Junior League of Annapolis, Inc. invites community members of all ages who are interested in the joy of reading to attend the League’s second annual Read 2 Kids Day on Saturday, April 22 from 9:00 – 11:00 am at Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold, Maryland.

Read 2 Kids Day is a one-day event designed to put free books in the hands of children. The event hopes to encourage sharing in the joy of reading with family members or friends. In addition to receiving books, participants will be able to hear stories read by local celebrities, authors, and firefighters, and participate in a variety of fun activities. There will be plenty of refreshments and entertainment on hand.

Junior League of Annapolis strives to narrow the achievement gap in Anne Arundel County with a specific focus on the self-sufficiency of women and children. Making literacy a family affair is a goal of the Junior League of Annapolis, but making reading fun is a key factor in any young learner’s success.

Not only is reading a vitally important family activity, it’s a vitally important life skill. One critical factor in determining a child’s school readiness is a child’s exposure to language and reading. According to the U.S. Department of Education, the more students read for fun on their own time, the higher their reading scores are. Through Read 2 Kids Day, as well as the League’s Little Free Libraries, Junior League of Annapolis strives to give all children access to books and make reading a lifetime activity.

“Just like last year’s event, our goal is to have every kid who attends to leave with a new book in their hands and a continued excitement towards reading. We want to inspire parents to make reading to their child a fun, family activity,” says Melanie Mease, Read 2 Kids Co-Chair.

For more information, contact the Read 2 Kids committee chairs, Melanie Mease or Anissa Nieveen, at [email protected]. Alternatively, you can contact Junior League of Annapolis, Inc. at 410-224-8984 or visit www.jlannapolis.org.

