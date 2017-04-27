Junior League hosting networking event at Seasons Olive Oil & Vinegar Taproom

To further develop existing and potential community relations, Junior League of Annapolis, Inc. (JLA) is hosting a community networking event on Wednesday, May 3rd from 5:00-7:00 pm at Seasons Olive Oil & Vinegar Taproom in Annapolis. Please come out, learn more about JLA, and share information about your organization while tasting some delicious olive oils and vinegars. To further develop existing and potential community relations, Junior League of Annapolis, Inc. (JLA) is hosting a community networking event on Wednesday, May 3rd from 5:00-7:00 pm at Seasons Olive Oil & Vinegar Taproom in Annapolis. Please come out, learn more about JLA, and share information about your organization while tasting some delicious olive oils and vinegars.

JLA’s community networking happy hour last fall was a great success. JLA learned more about the needs of Anne Arundel County and the local community organizations working to address those needs. The networking opportunity provided invaluable information on how JLA can partner with these organizations to advance its mission and work throughout the community. The networking event also allowed community partners to make or rekindle connections with each other.

As a community partner, JLA will develop, organize, and provide trained volunteers for the selected project and use JLA funds of up to $5,000 annually to successfully implement and improve the project over a three-year period. JLA has selected one of the two three-year projects for its current issue area, “Narrowing the Achievement Gap” with a specific focus on the Self-Sufficiency of Women and Children. A formal announcement about the new collaboration will soon be released.

In addition to searching for a three-year community partner, JLA is also looking for short-term partnerships through its “Done in A Day” projects. Please feel free to reach out with any questions this event or the next Request for Application process via email at [email protected] or visit our website at jlannapolis.org

