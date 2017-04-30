Junior League hosting 10th Annual Volunteers on the Run 5K run

Junior League of Annapolis, Inc. (JLA) will host its tenth annual Jennifer Summers Barrett Memorial Volunteers on the Run 5K fundraiser event on Saturday, May 13, 2017. Race begins at 10:00 am on the Baltimore and Annapolis (B&A) Trail at the corner of Evergreen Road and Baltimore Annapolis Road in Severna Park.

Open to the public, the proceeds from the fun run will benefit the community programs of JLA. We will be selling individual tickets for $25 until May 1, after which tickets will increase to $30. There is also an option to create a team for $10. Individual registration is still required to join a team and each member will receive a discounted $20 registration. Kids 12 and under run for free.

To register online, visit the JLA website at jlannapolis.org/werun/ or search for “Volunteers on the Run” on Active.com. Online Registration will close May 10th, and packets will be available for pickup Friday, May 12th at Fleet Feet Sports located at Annapolis Harbor Center from 4:00 – 8:00 pm. If registering on event day, please arrive by 9:00 am at the B&A Trail. Sign-in will be from 9:00 am-9:45 am and parking will be available in the Severn School Parking Lot,, 101 Holly Ave, Severna Park, MD 21146.

T -shirts will be available during ticket purchase until April 13 for $12 each. The fun run is open to those of all ability levels – joggers, walkers, and experienced runners. Strollers and friendly four-legged friends are welcome as well.

“Junior League of Annapolis is excited to host our 10th annual Jennifer Summers Barrett Memorial Volunteers on the run 5k this year at the B&A trail. This is a fantastic opportunity to come help Junior League fundraise for our community impact projects while honoring our beloved volunteer and leader Jennifer Summers Barrett. We will have fun activities for the whole family including prizes for top finishers,” comments Alex Welch, Co‐Chair of Fun Run Committee.

To view the latest updates about the event and to learn more about sponsor opportunities, please visit our website jlannapolis.org. You may also contact Alex Welch and Catherine Stuart at [email protected] for more information or the JLA office at 410‐224‐8984.

