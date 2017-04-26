Hospice of the Chesapeake raises $500K at Emerald City gala

Hospice of the Chesapeake’s Emerald Ball 2017 raised approximately $500,000 to help support the many programs and services provided to patients and families in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s Counties.

There were plenty of ruby red accessories to go with many rich green bow ties to go with “The Wizard of Oz” theme of the event held March 25 at the Hilton Baltimore BWI Hotel in Linthicum. Around 450 people enjoyed an evening that included dinner, dancing, live and silent auctions and musical entertainment by Radio City.

The 2017 lead sponsors were the Creston G. Tate & Betty Jane Tate Foundation; The Wilburn Company; The Baldwin Family; Greenberg Gibbons Commercial Corporation; What’s Up? Media; Anne Arundel Dermatology; Humphrey Management; Anne Arundel Medical Center Foundation; BB&T; John and Cathy Belcher; Purple Cherry Architects; Stanley Engineering; Tech USA, Inc.; UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center; Whiteford, Taylor & Preston, LLP; and Zachary’s Jewelers.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB