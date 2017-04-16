Hogan awards $370K to help with sexual assault awareness

Governor Larry Hogan has announced that the Governor’s Office of Crime Control & Prevention has awarded a total of $369,080 in federal Sexual Assault Services Program grants to fund programs offering direct intervention and related assistance for victims of sexual assault. This federal funding comes from the Office on Violence Against Women at the U.S. Department of Justice, and is authorized by the Violence Against Women and Department of Justice Reauthorization Act of 2005 Technical Amendments. “Our administration is committed to protecting all victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, and these additional resources will help to provide treatment and services that can make a real difference in their lives,” said Governor Hogan. “I encourage all Marylanders to join us in working to prevent these crimes and providing critical support for victims.” The Sexual Assault Services Program is the first federal funding stream solely dedicated to the provision of direct intervention and related assistance for victims of sexual assault. Funds provided through this program are designed to supplement other funding sources to rape crisis centers at the state and territorial level, and play a vital role in assisting sexual assault victims through the healing process, as well as assisting victims through the medical, criminal justice, and social support systems. Funding from the 2016 fiscal year was distributed by allowing each rape crisis center serving one jurisdiction to apply for up to $22,000, and those crisis centers serving multiple jurisdictions to apply for up to $32,000. The award period runs from April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018. “These grants are a crucial part of our state’s continuing efforts to combat sexual assault, and other violent crimes against women,” said Glenn Fueston, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Crime Control & Prevention. “These funds will play a vital role in providing the support and protection victims need in order to heal and rebuild their lives.” In 2016, Governor Hogan announced a total of $2,367,650 in federal Violence Against Women Act grants to fund efforts to help protect women and families from domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking crimes. This Friday, the Governor’s Office of Crime Control & Prevention will sponsor its second annual Maryland Crime Victims’ Rights Conference to provide valuable training and to recognize those who have contributed to the victims’ rights movement in Maryland. A table of the Sexual Assault Services Program grants can be found below: