Go…Volunteer….

Many Volunteer positions are available through the Anne Arundel County Volunteer Center. If you do not see an opportunity below that fits your needs, contact the Volunteer Center at [email protected] or 410-897-9207. Check our Website: www.aacvc.org. A few current volunteer opportunities are listed below.

Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre

Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre (ASGT) is an outdoor community theatre presenting musical theatre (featuring live music) in a unique, outdoor setting in historic Annapolis. New volunteers are always welcome. To get involved, visit https://summergarden.com/get-involved/volunteer-opportunities/ for a description of available opportunities and an online volunteer form or e-mail [email protected] for more information.

Anne Arundel County Dept. of Health

Help Fight Substance Abuse! Come to an informational lunch from 12:30pm-2:00pm on Wed., April 26, 2017, at the Severna Park Library (large conference room), located at 45 West McKinsey Road, Severna Park, to find out what you can do to help. The Anne Arundel County Department of Health, in collaboration with MADD and local community-based coalitions, are looking for volunteers to support data collection and surveys, deliver promotional materials, participate in strategy sessions, and perform other tasks that will help to reduce and prevent substance abuse. Volunteer to do simple, short duration tasks or sign up for a larger role; opportunities are very flexible. Registration is required. Please e-mail Lauren Wines at [email protected] or phone 410-222-6724.

Anne Arundel County Volunteer Center

The Volunteer Center is announcing the availability of a special 2017 Guide of Volunteer Opportunities in celebration of National Volunteer Week (and Month) as well as a number of other special events occurring throughout April and early May. The latter include: Global Youth Service Day(s) (April 21-23), Join Hands Day (May 6), and National Earth Day (April 22). The Guide is downloadable from a link on our website at www.aacvc.org. Questions? Contact Bill Crabbs at [email protected] or 410-222-4015.

Centro De Ayuda (Center Of Help)

Help Spanish speakers succeed in business. Centro de Ayuda’s mission is to promote self-sufficiency and the successful integration of the immigrant Hispanic population into the greater community of Anne Arundel County. Centro de Ayuda needs volunteers who will help Spanish speakers be more successful in business by teaching them the English skills that will make them more professional and so that they can provide better service to their customers. Volunteers will visit businesses in the Annapolis area and spend an hour and half, twice a week, with Spanish speakers eager to succeed in their new country. Hours are somewhat flexible but will likely be mornings, as many of the businesses are restaurants. Centro hopes you can commit to at least three months so that your students can achieve substantial goals. You do not need to speak Spanish but some knowledge is helpful. This is a wonderful organization that can really use your help. For more information, visit their website at www.centrodeayuda.org. If you are interested, please contact Jorge Gonzalez at 410-295-3434 or [email protected].

Historic London Town and Gardens

10:30 a.m.–12 Noon, or 1:30 – 3:00 p.m., Sun., April 23, 2017, Earth Day Miniature Garden Workshop: Celebrate Earth Day weekend with us by creating a miniature fairy, dinosaur, or beach garden with your little one! For more information and to sign up online, visit the website at: http://www.historiclondontown.org/events.

6:00 – 9:30 p.m., Friday, April 28, 2017, A Privateer Party: Guests are invited to the Historic London Town and Gardens annual benefit, “A Privateer Party” which features fine food and refreshments from the region’s top caterers, music and dancing, and live and silent auctions. For more information about this event call 410-222-1919, ext. 205 or email [email protected]. To register, visit website: http://www.historiclondontown.org/privateerparty.

This Edgewater historic site seeks persons interested in history and/or horticulture to become docents, historic interpreters and gardeners at this 17th-18th century tobacco port. Volunteers give site tours, house tours or demonstrate colonial crafts and daily life. They may work in historic or ornamental gardens. For more information contact [email protected] or 410-222-1919 x204 or download a volunteer application from the web site: www.historiclondontown.org.

Maryland Therapeutic Riding

Volunteers Needed for Derby Day Benefit:– May 6, 2017, 4:30 pm – 9:30 pm, Sat.: Volunteers are needed to assist with a variety of tasks to include event registration, silent and live auction monitors, cashiers, set up and clean up, and more. Volunteers are needed Fri., May 5 from 12-6 pm, Sat., May 6 from 9 am-11:30 pm, and Sunday, May 7 from 9am-12pm for setup and cleanup. Volunteers must be at least 14 years old to assist with set up and clean-up and 18 years old to volunteer during the event. Groups are welcome! If you are interested in volunteering for this event or for more information, please contact Nichole at [email protected] or 410-923-6800, or sign up at http://www.aacvc.org/OpportunityCalendar.

Located in Crownsville, Maryland Therapeutic Riding (MTR) is a Premier Accredited Therapeutic Riding Center that offers therapeutic horseback riding lessons and other equine based therapies for children and adults with special needs. Volunteers, ages 14 and up, assist with riding lessons and are needed throughout the week to assist with horse care, barn and facility maintenance, and also assist with special events, serve on committees including fund raising, and event committees. All volunteers are required to attend a training session offered each month prior to beginning their volunteer service. Call the Volunteer Manager Nichole at 410-923-6800 or email [email protected] for info. Visit our website at www.MTRinc.org to download a volunteer application.

Meade High School

Meade High School (1100 Clark Road, Fort Meade – enter from Rt. 175) needs adult volunteers to conduct mock job interviews with 11th grade students on April 18, 20, and 21, 2017. Students have been discussing topics such as: appropriate dress, eye contact, oral communication, courtesy, assertiveness, and resume writing in small group workshops and their English classes. The program is designed to give students a chance to practice their newly learned skills by offering a one-on-one interview with an adult from outside the school. We are simply looking for people who are willing to give some time to helping this generation become more competent in their interviewing skills. No experience is necessary. Instructions and sample questions are available as well as an evaluation sheet. If you would like to volunteer, please go to: http://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c49abad29abf85-meade or contact Jim Hopper at [email protected]

Seeds 4 Success

Be a Mentor. Seeds 4 Success is an organization which believes that every child in Annapolis has the opportunity to build a bright future. Throughout the past 9 years, we have delivered quality academic and social programs which are positively impacting the community and we’re looking forward to doing so much more! The mentor program at Seeds 4 Success involves adult volunteers who are committed to supporting and guiding a young person through the development of a 1:1 mentoring relationship. Our mentoring program supports our participants by helping them develop and reach positive academic, career, and personal goals and we support our mentors through training, an online platform which allows S4S to monitor the progression of mentor relationships, and open access to our dedicated support staff. To learn more about our programs and how to get involved please send an email to [email protected].

