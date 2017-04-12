Friends of Annapolis Symphony to host Champagne Sunday on April 23rd

The Friends of the Annapolis Symphony (FASO) will hold its annual Champagne Sunday at the William Paca House and Gardens on Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 4pm.

The public is invited to welcome spring with champagne and hors d’oeuvres and enjoy the lovely historic Paca House and Garden tours. Tickets are $50 per person and all proceeds benefit the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra music education programs.

Free parking and shuttle service will be provided from the Bladen Street parking garage on the corner of Bladen and St. John’s Street. Shuttles with run from 3:30pm to 4:30 pm and again from 5:30pm to 6:30pm.

Purchase tickets by April 20, 2017 by sending a check made payable to FASO at P.O. box 1974, Annapolis, MD 21404, online at www.annapolissymphony.org, by calling 410-263-0907, or in person at the Annapolis Symphony’s office at Maryland Hall, 801 Chase Street Suite 204, Annapolis, MD 21401, Monday through Friday, 9:30am – 5:30pm.

FASO is a dynamic group of music lovers who raise funds to support the Annapolis Symphony and its outreach and education programs at events throughout the year. Additional FASO activities include participation in the Symphony’s Music Van program with local schools, providing gift baskets to visiting guest artists, and serving dinner to Symphony musicians at pre-concert rehearsals. FASO also awards scholarships for private music lessons to young musicians who may otherwise be unable to acquire lessons.

