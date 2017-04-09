Free diabetes workshops scheduled in Glen Burnie

The Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities will offer a free Diabetes workshop this month at the Glen Burnie Regional Library at 1010 Eastway, Glen Burnie, MD.

The program, “Living Well with Diabetes” is appropriate for participants with pre-diabetes, or Type 2 diabetes. This program teaches participants how to manage their blood sugar level as well as provides information about reading nutrition labels, counting carbohydrates, engaging in appropriate exercise, and managing symptoms associated with both high and low blood sugar levels.

Over the course of six weeks, participants come once a week for 2.5 hours. Classes are interactive and educational. Classes start Monday, April 17th, and meet for six consecutive Mondays with the last class being held on Monday, May 22nd. All classes meet from 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm at the Glen Burnie Library. Registration is required. Class size is limited to 20.

Workshop space is limited. To register go to http://www.aacounty.org/departments/aging-and-disabilities/. You may also register on the phone at 410-222-4366. Anyone needing accommodations may call this number at least 7 days in advance of the workshop. TTY users, please call via Maryland Relays 7-1-1. All materials are available in alternative formats upon request.

