Franchot names members of “Reform on Tap” task force to review alcohol laws in MD
Working to modernize Maryland’s beer laws and promote economic growth across the State, Comptroller Peter Franchot today announced the members of the “Reform On Tap” Task Force.
The task force, chaired by Comptroller Franchot and composed of 40 members representing key stakeholder groups within the beer industry, will perform a comprehensive review of the State’s antiquated laws that govern the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of Maryland craft beer.
“Current laws and regulations pose an existential threat to the industry’s future growth in Maryland; and with it, the jobs, economic activity, tax revenue and tourism opportunities generated by this community of innovators and entrepreneurs,” said Comptroller Franchot. “In the absence of comprehensive reform, Maryland’s reputation within the national craft brewing industry will continue to suffer and the economies of our neighboring states will benefit at our expense.”
Task force members come from every region of the state and represent both large and small breweries, distributors, restaurants, bars and retailers, consumers, and local and state elected officials.
“I’m grateful to the men and women who have volunteered their time, talents, and energy by serving on this important task force,” Comptroller Franchot added. “The vast majority of the members are business owners who are making meaningful contributions to our state’s economy while giving back to their communities. I look forward to working with each of them over the next several months.”
The first meeting of the “Reform On Tap” Task Force will be May 24 at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore City. All meetings and town halls, to be held throughout the spring and summer across the state, are open to the public and the press. Locations and dates of future meetings will be announced soon.
The task force will develop legislative proposals based on extensive review of Maryland’s beer laws and other states’ laws. Additionally, feedback from industry stakeholders and the public will be incorporated, all with the goal of facilitating the growth and success of Maryland’s craft beer industry and other independent businesses.
Marylanders are encouraged to submit comments, questions and feedback to [email protected] and follow the “Reform On Tap” Facebook page for updates.
The members of the task force are:
- The Honorable Peter Franchot, Comptroller of Maryland, Task Force Chairman
- Mr. Adam Benesch, Co-Founder, Union Craft Brewing, Baltimore
- Mr. Eric Best, General Manager, Bob Hall LLC, Upper Marlboro
- Mr. Justin Bonner, Founder and CEO, Jailbreak Brewing Company, Laurel
- Mr. Chris Brohawn, Co-Owner, Reale Revival (RaR) Brewing, Cambridge
- Mr. Patrick Brady, CFO, The Fin City Brewing Company, Ocean City
- Ms. Betty Buck, President, Buck Distributing Co. Inc., Upper Marlboro
- Mr. Thomas G. Coale, Attorney, Talkin & Oh, LLP, Ellicott City
- The Honorable Jake Day, Mayor, City of Salisbury
- Mr. Chuck Ferrar, Owner, Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits, Annapolis
- Mr. Tom Flores, Brewmaster, Monocacy Brewing & Brewer’s Alley, Frederick
- The Honorable Mike Gill, Secretary, Maryland Department of Commerce (ex-officio)
- Mr. Gary Hailey, Partner, Venable LLP, Rockville
- Mr. Mike Haynie, Board Chair, Maryland Tourism Coalition
- Mr. Neal Katcef, President, Katcef Brothers Inc., Annapolis
- Mr. John Knorr, Owner, Evolution Craft Brewing Company, Salisbury
- Ms. Carolyn Marquis, Owner, Chesapeake Brewing Company, Annapolis
- Mr. E. Randolph Marriner, President and CEO, Manor Hill Brewing, Ellicott City
- The Honorable John Mautz, Maryland State Delegate, Legislative District 37B (Mid-Shore)
- Mr. Cory McCagh, Owner, 1812 Brewery, Cumberland
- Mr. Jack Milani, Owner, Monaghan’s Pub and Legislative Chair, Maryland State Licensed Beverage Association, Woodlawn
- Ms. Liz Murphy, Beer Writer, Naptown Pint, Annapolis
- Mr. John (Phil) Muth, Co-Owner, Brookeville Brewing LLC, Brookeville
- Ms. Carly Ogden, Co-Owner, Attaboy Beer, Frederick
- Mr. Dick O’Keefe, Owner, Peabody Heights Brewery, Baltimore
- Mr. Joe Petro, Owner, Hair O’ The Dog Wine & Spirits, Easton
- Mr. John D. Porcari, President, U.S. Advisory Services, WSP|Parsons Brinckerhoff, Cheverly
- Mr. Phillip D. Rhudy, Co-Owner and Brewer, Independent Brewing Company, Bel Air
- The Honorable Johnny Ray Salling, Maryland State Senator, Legislative District 6 (Baltimore County)
- Mr. Ben Savage, Chief Marketing Officer, Flying Dog Brewery, Frederick
- Mr. J. Michael Scarborough, Managing Partner, Calvert Brewing Company, Upper Marlboro
- Ms. Leslie Schaller, Director of Media and Marketing, Bond Distributing Company, Baltimore
- Mr. Hugh Sisson, Owner, Heavy Seas Brewing Company, Halethorpe
- Ms. Hilda Staples, Owner, Volt Restaurant Group, Frederick
- Ms. Beth Swoap, Board of Liquor License Commissioners, Calvert County
- Ms. Julie Verratti, Co-Founder and Director of Business Development, Denizens Brewing Company, Silver Spring
- The Honorable Mary Washington, Maryland State Delegate, Legislative District 43 (Baltimore City)
- The Honorable Steve Weems, Commissioner, Calvert County; Owner, Wemyss Liquors, St. Leonard
- Mr. Keith Wolcott, Director of Sales, Atlantic Custom Solutions/Brand My Beverage, Baltimore
- The Honorable Ron Young, Maryland State Senator, Legislative District 3 (Frederick)
Maryland Comptroller's Office
Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB