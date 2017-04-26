“O'Brien's
“Stella

Franchot names members of “Reform on Tap” task force to review alcohol laws in MD

| April 26, 2017
Rams Head

Working to modernize Maryland’s beer laws and promote economic growth across the State, Comptroller Peter Franchot today announced the members of the “Reform On Tap” Task Force.

The task force, chaired by Comptroller Franchot and composed of 40 members representing key stakeholder groups within the beer industry, will perform a comprehensive review of the State’s antiquated laws that govern the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of Maryland craft beer.

“Current laws and regulations pose an existential threat to the industry’s future growth in Maryland; and with it, the jobs, economic activity, tax revenue and tourism opportunities generated by this community of innovators and entrepreneurs,” said Comptroller Franchot. “In the absence of comprehensive reform, Maryland’s reputation within the national craft brewing industry will continue to suffer and the economies of our neighboring states will benefit at our expense.”

Task force members come from every region of the state and represent both large and small breweries, distributors, restaurants, bars and retailers, consumers, and local and state elected officials.

“I’m grateful to the men and women who have volunteered their time, talents, and energy by serving on this important task force,” Comptroller Franchot added. “The vast majority of the members are business owners who are making meaningful contributions to our state’s economy while giving back to their communities. I look forward to working with each of them over the next several months.”

The first meeting of the “Reform On Tap” Task Force will be May 24 at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore City. All meetings and town halls, to be held throughout the spring and summer across the state, are open to the public and the press. Locations and dates of future meetings will be announced soon.

The task force will develop legislative proposals based on extensive review of Maryland’s beer laws and other states’ laws. Additionally, feedback from industry stakeholders and the public will be incorporated, all with the goal of facilitating the growth and success of Maryland’s craft beer industry and other independent businesses.

Marylanders are encouraged to submit comments, questions and feedback to [email protected] and follow the “Reform On Tap” Facebook page for updates.

The members of the task force are:

  1. The Honorable Peter Franchot, Comptroller of Maryland, Task Force Chairman
  2. Mr. Adam Benesch, Co-Founder, Union Craft Brewing, Baltimore
  3. Mr. Eric Best, General Manager, Bob Hall LLC, Upper Marlboro
  4. Mr. Justin Bonner, Founder and CEO, Jailbreak Brewing Company, Laurel
  5. Mr. Chris Brohawn, Co-Owner, Reale Revival (RaR) Brewing, Cambridge
  6. Mr. Patrick Brady, CFO, The Fin City Brewing Company, Ocean City
  7. Ms. Betty Buck, President, Buck Distributing Co. Inc., Upper Marlboro
  8. Mr. Thomas G. Coale, Attorney, Talkin & Oh, LLP, Ellicott City
  9. The Honorable Jake Day, Mayor, City of Salisbury
  10. Mr. Chuck Ferrar, Owner, Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits, Annapolis
  11. Mr. Tom Flores, Brewmaster, Monocacy Brewing & Brewer’s Alley, Frederick
  12. The Honorable Mike Gill, Secretary, Maryland Department of Commerce (ex-officio)
  13. Mr. Gary Hailey, Partner, Venable LLP, Rockville
  14. Mr. Mike Haynie, Board Chair, Maryland Tourism Coalition
  15. Mr. Neal Katcef, President, Katcef Brothers Inc., Annapolis
  16. Mr. John Knorr, Owner, Evolution Craft Brewing Company, Salisbury
  17. Ms. Carolyn Marquis, Owner, Chesapeake Brewing Company, Annapolis
  18. Mr. E. Randolph Marriner, President and CEO, Manor Hill Brewing, Ellicott City
  19. The Honorable John Mautz, Maryland State Delegate, Legislative District 37B (Mid-Shore)
  20. Mr. Cory McCagh, Owner, 1812 Brewery, Cumberland
  21. Mr. Jack Milani, Owner, Monaghan’s Pub and Legislative Chair, Maryland State Licensed Beverage Association, Woodlawn
  22. Ms. Liz Murphy, Beer Writer, Naptown Pint, Annapolis
  23. Mr. John (Phil) Muth, Co-Owner, Brookeville Brewing LLC, Brookeville
  24. Ms. Carly Ogden, Co-Owner, Attaboy Beer, Frederick
  25. Mr. Dick O’Keefe, Owner, Peabody Heights Brewery, Baltimore
  26. Mr. Joe Petro, Owner, Hair O’ The Dog Wine & Spirits, Easton
  27. Mr. John D. Porcari, President, U.S. Advisory Services, WSP|Parsons Brinckerhoff, Cheverly
  28. Mr. Phillip D. Rhudy, Co-Owner and Brewer, Independent Brewing Company, Bel Air
  29. The Honorable Johnny Ray Salling, Maryland State Senator, Legislative District 6 (Baltimore County)
  30. Mr. Ben Savage, Chief Marketing Officer, Flying Dog Brewery, Frederick
  31. Mr. J. Michael Scarborough, Managing Partner, Calvert Brewing Company, Upper Marlboro
  32. Ms. Leslie Schaller, Director of Media and Marketing, Bond Distributing Company, Baltimore
  33. Mr. Hugh Sisson, Owner, Heavy Seas Brewing Company, Halethorpe
  34. Ms. Hilda Staples, Owner, Volt Restaurant Group, Frederick
  35. Ms. Beth Swoap, Board of Liquor License Commissioners, Calvert County
  36. Ms. Julie Verratti, Co-Founder and Director of Business Development, Denizens Brewing Company, Silver Spring
  37. The Honorable Mary Washington, Maryland State Delegate, Legislative District 43 (Baltimore City)
  38. The Honorable Steve Weems, Commissioner, Calvert County; Owner, Wemyss Liquors, St. Leonard
  39. Mr. Keith Wolcott, Director of Sales, Atlantic Custom Solutions/Brand My Beverage, Baltimore
  40. The Honorable Ron Young, Maryland State Senator, Legislative District 3 (Frederick)
Source :

Maryland Comptroller's Office

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author ()

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.
«
»