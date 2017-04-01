Four new stores open at BWI

AIRMALL at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI Marshall) is welcoming travelers this spring with a variety of new shops and restaurants at the airport, including local concepts DC-3 Hot Dog and Pen & Prose.

“We are delighted to bring more exciting concepts to the AIRMALL, said Brett Kelly, vice president of AIRMALL Maryland. “Travelers are in for a treat with local favorites like Pie Five, DC-3 Hot Dog, Brix & Vine and Pen & Prose gracing our concourses.”

The shops are now open in the AIRMALL at BWI Marshall:

• Brix & Vine (1,370 sq. ft.) in Concourse D offers an extensive selection of wines from around the world, served in a sophisticated setting. The menu offerings are guaranteed to complement anything from a dry champagne to a buttery white to an oaky full-bodied red.

• DC-3 Hot Dog (150 sq. ft.), the vintage hot dog shop in Concourse B, takes its design cues from the glory days of aviation. Styled like a classic DC-3 airliner, the eatery serves up all-beef or veggie hot dogs with tasty toppings. In addition to specialty, breakfast and corn dogs, DC-3 offers fresh grab-and-go meals, chips and breakfast specialties ranging from muffins and pastries to fresh fruit and parfaits.

• Pen & Prose (800 sq. ft.) in the new D/E connector presents elegant specialty gifts and souvenirs. This destination store offers a wide selection of stationery, greeting cards, desktop accessories, ornate collectables, handbags and gifts.

• Pie Five (1,050 sq. ft.) a new addition to the Main Terminal Food Court, offers individual handcrafted pizzas made-to-order with fresh ingredients in less than five minutes. Scrumptious salads and breakfast strombolis round out the menu at this trendy, fast-casual concept.

“We continue to emphasize high-quality services and amenities for our customers,” said Ricky Smith, chief executive officer of BWI Marshall. “BWI Marshall Airport passengers will appreciate these new food and retail offerings.”

