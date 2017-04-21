Fordham & Dominion releases first ever sour beer, 11th Sour

Fordham & Dominion Brewery has introduced the latest in a series of upgrades to their Fordham line. The 11th Sour in the first sour batch ever brewed by FoDo Brewing. This ale is a kettle sour that uses lactobacillus, fermented on house ale yeast and then aged on concord grapes. Typical to any sour, this ale is pleasantly flavored and zings your tastebuds over and over. At 3.8% and only 8 IBUs, The 11th Sour will prove to be the perfect fit for all of your spring and summer adventures.

As to the name…Ryan Telle, head of marketing and graphic design says, “Some of our best work is done at the bitter end. This beer was no exception. A last minute decision to add to our Fordham seasonal calendar and we nailed it. I am very proud of how this beer turned out. I wanted the graphics to reflect how this beer originated. It was crazy, it was hectic, but it was calculated. I think the exploding clocks were the perfect depiction of such an amazing beer.”

