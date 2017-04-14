First Sunday Arts Festival is set for a return on May 7th

Artists fill the streets starting May 7th as the areas premier arts festival series First Sunday Arts returns to the Annapolis Arts District. The fun starts at 11am on the first Sunday of each month as over 130 artists open their displays filled with art to the public. The day is also filled with free concerts and entertainment so there is something for everyone to enjoy. The First Sunday Arts festivals bring thousands of locals and visitors to enjoy shopping directly from artisans during each first Sunday event starting on May 7th on West and Calvert Streets in downtown Annapolis, Maryland. The festival provides shopping opportunities from over 130 local and regional artists and crafters selling their artwork from 11am to 5pm. You will find artisans selling handcrafted jewelry, pottery, glass, clothing, handbags, wood-turnings, furniture, sculpture, photography, paintings, garden art, and more. This is the easiest and largest place to shop in the area for items hand made in the mid-Atlantic area. Plus with Mother’s Day just a week away, its is the perfect place to find Mom a unique and original gift. Nearby museums, galleries and shops give you a chance to explore the artsy side of downtown Annapolis. Checkout the Banneker-Douglas Museum, The Annapolis Collection Gallery, 49 West Coffeehouse, Winebar & Gallery, Whitehall Gallery, Nancy Hammond Editions, FinArt Gallery & Studios, Naptown Furniture, Sparrow and more. Take a game room challenge at Mission Escape Rooms or create your own artwork at Wine & Design and ArtFarm. For those looking to explore further into Annapolis stop by the Visitors Center on West Street for maps, tours and guide books. All the restaurants in the festival area will be setting up outdoor cafes on West Street and food trucks are on hand, so its easy to take a break and enjoy some good food at the festival . Several of the restaurants also host entertainment indoors during and after the festival including Rams Head Tavern, 49 West Coffeehouse and Gallery and Tsunami. Performers throughout the festival will be showcasing live music, dance, and theater at four free performance stages including, Weisman Park near the Visitors Center which is a good spot to relax in the shade, the main stage next to Stan and Joe’s Saloon, City Gate Park on the second block of West Street, and the Jeremy Ragsdale Sound Studio Stage in Whitmore Park. The First Sunday Arts Festivals are conveniently located in downtown Annapolis on West Street and Calvert Streets where parking is a breeze. There are five parking garages including Whitmore and Gott’s Court parking garages located on Calvert Street, and the Loews Hotel garage on West Street all located right next to the festival. The Knighton and Calvert parking garages are located within a two block stroll from the festival. For those looking for a weekend getaway there are three hotels on the street to enjoy (Loews, O’Callaghan and Westin). Admission to the First Sunday Arts Festivals is free, so bring your friends and family to spend a day out on the town. Free parking is available at the State owned Calvert parking garage located at 19 St John Street. First Sunday Arts Festivals for the 2017 season are on Sunday May 7, June 4, July 2, August 11, September 3, October 1, November 5 and with a special bonus festival on the first Sunday of December called the Annapolis Chocolate Binge Festival. The First Sunday Arts Festivals are sponsored by the Inner West Street Association and managed by Evans Management LLC. For more information and updates visit www.firstsundayarts.com