Examining the Natural Law of War and Peace A Joint St. John’s College and U.S. Naval Academy Lecture

Angelo Codevilla, a senior fellow of the Claremont Institute and professor emeritus of International Relations at Boston University, will deliver the 2017 Erik S. Kristensen Memorial Lecture titled, “On the Natural Law of War and Peace” at St. John’s College. The lecture, which is free and open to the public, will be held in the Francis Scott Key Auditorium on Wednesday, April 19, at 8 p.m.

Codevilla served as an officer in the U.S. Navy and as a U.S. Foreign Service Officer. Between 1977 and 1985 he was on the staff of the Senate Intelligence Committee, was instrumental in developing programs for missile defense, and served on President Reagan’s transition teams for the State Department and the Intelligence community. A prolific author, Codevilla’s books and articles are about the nature of regimes, as well as of war and peace. His newest book, “To Make and Keep Peace,” shows how American statecraft’s loss of focus on our peace engenders dysfunction at home and abroad.

The lecture is part of the joint lectures series between St. John’s College and the U.S. Naval Academy to honor the memory of Lieutenant Commander Erik S. Kristensen, an alumnus of the St. John’s College Graduate Institute. As recounted in the 2013 film “Lone Survivor,” Kristensen, a Navy SEAL, was killed in the line of duty while leading a search and rescue mission in Afghanistan in 2005. This lecture series aims to create even greater ties between the two schools, as well as to educate the public about civil-military relations and the place of the liberal arts in education of naval and military professions.

