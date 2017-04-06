Duo exhibition featuring Brad Blair and Jodi Hoover at the Hal Gomer Gallery at Chesapeake Arts Center

The Chesapeake Arts Center is pleased to present a duo exhibition of new works featuring Brad Blair and Jodi Hoover. The exhibit will run in the Hal Gomer Gallery through April 21, 2017.

The exhibit features paintings and prints from Jodi Hoover and ceramics from Brad Blair.

Brad Blair is an award winning, emerging artist and Maryland native who earned his MFA from Florida State University in the spring of 2014. Prior to moving to Tallahassee, Florida, he gained a BS Degree in Fine Arts, with a focus in Ceramics, from Towson University in 2009. After completing his MFA and moving back to Maryland, Blair now works as the Chesapeake Gallery Coordinator at Harford Community College, a ceramics instructor at Baltimore Clayworks and beginning in the Fall of 2016, he will be working as an adjunct professor of ceramics at Towson University. All on top of creating artwork of his own within his at-home studio located in Street, MD. His unworldly artwork stems from interests in the biological sciences, cryptozoology, the future of genetic engineering, and the unknown. Learn more about the artist at www.bradblairceramics.com

Jodi Hoover has a BFA in Illustration, a Masters in Library Science and is slowly completing a Masters in Fine Arts at Towson University. Jodi consistently shows her drawings and prints. She has completed several artists’ book projects and has a passion for screen-printing and bookbinding. She has also been known to talk at great length to complete strangers about her dogs and has a keen interest in snails, insects and skeletal remains. Learn more about the artist at http://www.jodihoover.com

Gallery hours are Monday – Friday from 10:00am-6:00pm and Saturday 10:00am– 12:00pm. For additional information please contact Nicole Caracia at P: 410-636-6597 or visit us online at www.chesapeakearts.org.

If You Go

What: Meet the Artist reception with Brad Blair and Jodi Hoover

When: Thursday, March 30, 2017 from 6:00pm-8:00pm

Where: Chesapeake Arts Center in the Hal Gomer Gallery | 194 Hammonds Lane Brooklyn Park MD 21225

Cost: Free Admission | Artwork is available for sale

