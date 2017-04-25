Dinner Under The Stars – al fresco dining returns to Annapolis on May 31st

Starting Wednesday May 31st restaurants on West Street, under the back drop of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church – Annapolis Maryland, will be bringing back Annapolis’ newest tradition of al fresco dining under the stars in historic Downtown Annapolis. The first block of West Street will be closed on Wednesday evenings and filled with cafe tables reminiscent of the open air cafes in Paris and the piazzas of Rome and Venice. Live music will softly fill the air, you can dance in the street and special art exhibits will appear. As the sun sets, an overhead light canopy will illuminate the night with soft light adding to the ambience.

Last year there was a social media frenzy as people from around the region invited friends and dates for Dinner under the stars causing the Wednesday evening events to fill quickly with reservations. So start inviting your friends today and make a reservation. The event is every Wednesday evening May 31 to September 20.

Participating restaurants will give you a wide choice of international and hometown flavors. Make your reservations and enjoy the culinary delights at the following restaurants; Luna Blu Ristorante, Tsunami Sushi Bar and Lounge, El Toro Bravo, 49 West Coffeehouse, Winebar & Gallery, Stan and Joe’s Saloon, and Rams Head Tavern Annapolis.

Since there is so much to do in the Annapolis Arts District before or after your dinner. You can make the night more than just dinner by signing up for an art class and learn to paint at Wine & Design, check out new art exhibits at The Annapolis Collection Gallery, ArtFarm Annapolis, Whitehall Gallery & Custom Framing, 49 West Coffeehouse, Winebar & Gallery , catch a show at Rams Head On Stage , Stan and Joe’s Saloon or in the back room of 49 West Coffeehouse, Winebar & Gallery and experience West Streets newest attraction Mission Escape Rooms – Annapolis.

You can even add to the romance of the evening by booking a couples massage at the new Sadona Salon + Spa or book a room at one of the nearby fine hotels (Loews Annapolis Hotel, O’Callaghan Annapolis Hotel, and Westin Annapolis Hotel) or the Reynolds Tavern in Annapolis Bed and Breakfast. Its a great time to Visit Annapolis.

