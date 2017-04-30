Department of Aging announces new caregiver workshops

The Department of Aging and Disabilities is pleased to announce two (2) up-coming Caregiver Workshops. The Department of Aging and Disabilities is pleased to announce two (2) up-coming Caregiver Workshops.

Jeannie Finnegan, CDP, will present “Meaningful Pursuits” on May 10, 2017 at the O’Malley Senior Activity Center (1275 Odenton Road, Odenton). For information or to register for this workshop, call 410-222-4375 , or register online at http://www.aacounty.org/aging

A limited number of spaces are available for the May16th “Communicating through Behaviors and the Virtual Dementia Tour” at the Annapolis Senior Activity Center (119 S. Villa Avenue, Annapolis). For information or to register for this workshop, call 410-222-4375 or 410-222-4339

All workshops will be held from 6:30-8:30 pm and are presented at no cost to the public by the National Family Caregiver Support Program of the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities.

The May 10th workshop is sponsored by Somerford Place Annapolis, Home Care Assistance, Greener Pastures Care, LLC, Home Instead Senior Care, Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, Genesis Health Care, and Spring Arbor at Severna Park.

Anyone needing special accommodations must contact Mary Chaput at 410-222-4339 , or by e-mail at [email protected] at least seven days in advance of the event. TTY users, please call via Maryland Relay 7-1-1. All materials are available in an alternative format upon request.

