DC cop arrested after soliciting 15 yr old Glen Burnie girl for sex, then robbing her at gunpoint

On Monday, March 13, 2017 the Anne Arundel County Police Department was notified by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) of a possible human trafficking case involving a 15 year old female. The juvenile female was receiving services from the Department of Social Services when she disclosed that she met a male subject via a social media app called “Tagged” and agreed to meet with him to engage in sexual activity in exchange for money. Upon this disclosure, the Department of Social Services followed their protocol and notified the DHS Homeland Security Investigations Human Trafficking Task Force. An Anne Arundel County Police Department Narcotics & Special Investigations Section Vice Squad detective who is a member of this task force, and a detective assigned to the Major Crimes Section Sex Offense Unit immediately began to investigate this case.

The results of the investigation allege that on January 9, 2017, the 15 year old female communicated with the adult male via the social media app and agreed to the meet the male in the Glen Burnie area. During the encounter between the juvenile female and the male, which occurred inside of the male’s vehicle, the female was given money in return for sexual activity. Once the sexual encounter was complete the male subject produced a handgun and demanded his money back. The juvenile female gave the money back to the male and exited the vehicle.

On Tuesday, April 4, 2017, the male suspect involved in this incident was able to be positively identified as Chukwuemeka Ekwonna, a twenty seven year old male from the 7500 block of Lake Glen Drive, Glenn Dale, Maryland. Ekwonna was also identified as a police officer working for the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. In the afternoon hours of April 5th, 2017 the evidence in this case was reviewed by the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office. On April 6th, 2017 detectives investigating this case obtained an arrest warrant for Chukwuemeka Ekwonna charging him with the following crimes: Armed Robbery, Robbery, Firearm Use in a Felony Crime of Violence, First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, two counts of Third Degree Sex Offenses, Reckless Endangerment, Handgun in a Vehicle, Handgun on a Person and Prostitution. Additionally, search and seizure warrants were issued and executed at suspect’s home and vehicle to search for and collect evidence relevant this investigation.

On Thursday, April 6, 2017 at approximately 8:25 p.m., members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department took Chukwuemeka Ekwonna into custody at his residence in the 7500 block of Lake Glen Drive, Glenn Dale, Maryland without incident. A uniformed officer from the Prince George’s County Police Department and representatives from the Metropolitan Police Department Internal Affairs were also present. As of this morning Edwonna is being held at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center pending a bail review hearing scheduled for later this afternoon. According to a statement already released by the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), Chukwuemeka Ekwonna has been a MPD officer for the last fourteen months and assigned to the Second District. MPD indicated his police powers have been revoked and he is currently under a “non-contact” status.

The 15 year old juvenile victim in this case is receiving appropriate support services. The evidence during the investigation revealed the juvenile female was acting on her own and was not a victim of human trafficking, however she is not a target of any criminal investigation related to this case.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department urges anyone with information about the suspect in this case or any other similar incidents to contact the Anne Arundel County Sex Offense Unit at 410-222-4732; or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700; or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Source : AACOPD

