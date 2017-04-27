Cruisin for Critters this weekend

Those who love animals and those who love motorcycles – and, particularly, those who love both – will enjoy “Cruisin’ 4 Critters,” a combined free motorcycle show and pet adoption event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Anne Arundel County Animal Control, 411 Maxwell Frye Rd., Millersville, MD.

Riders are encouraged to enter their motorcycle in the show and complete for awards in several categories, including a one-of-a-kind handmade Best in Show trophy. Free motorcycle registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. the day of the show at the shelter, which is surrounded by large parking lots.

The April 29th motorcycle and pet adoption event is co-sponsored by Friends of Anne Arundel County Animal Control, a nonprofit charity created by the shelter’s volunteers to help its homeless animals. The rain date is May 6, same time and location.

In addition to motorcycles and the adoptable animals that will be available from both the shelter and some of its rescue group partners, the April 29th event – the shelter’s third motorcycle show — will feature rock music by the Genghis Khan Band, food for sale and other vendors. A 50/50 raffle and a silent auction, both sponsored by Friends of Anne Arundel County Animal Control, will benefit the homeless pets at the shelter.

The motorcycle show and an annual car show are “nontraditional” shelter events that help Anne Arundel County Animal Control reach new potential adopters for its animals. A previous car show, for example, resulted in a single-day record number of pets being adopted. The fourth year of that show, “Wheels for Wags,” will be held Aug. 12th.

Anne Arundel County Animal Control, part of the county’s Police Department, adopted out 1,606 animals in 2016. An additional 597 pets left with animal rescue groups that partnered with the shelter to find them new homes, and 779 lost animals were reunited with their owners at the shelter.

Contacts: Sherry Durm, rescue and foster coordinator, Anne Arundel County Animal Control, 410-222-3891 [email protected]

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Post To FB