Crosby Marketing Communications adds to social media staff

Jasmine McGee and Wallen Augustin have joined Crosby Marketing Communications’ growing team of social media content creators, online community managers and analytics specialists.

As a Content Creator, McGee will develop concepts and create copy and graphics for social and digital media programs. Prior to joining Crosby, she worked at Possible, a global digital agency, working with Coca-Cola’s social media team. She was also a Social Media Designer/Video Editor for Scripps Interactive Networks/The Travel Channel and a Digital Marketing Coordinator for MedStar Washington Hospital Center. McGee is a graduate of the University of Colorado, Denver, and majored in English with a minor in Film and Television.

Augustin, a Social Media Specialist, will focus on content management, analytics and social listening programs. He joins Crosby from Pollard Banknote, where he was a Digital Account Coordinator. Augustin graduated from Adrian College in Communications Arts and was captain of the football team.

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government, and Nonprofits & Causes. The firm currently ranks #39 on O’Dwyer’s list of largest PR firms and is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Services (AIMS) schedule. Crosby’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ helps clients make a positive impact for individuals, families, communities and society.

Crosby was named a Top Workplace by The Baltimore Sun in 2016 for achieving outstanding employee engagement, work/life balance, pay and benefits, and company leadership. To learn more, visit www.crosbymarketing.com.

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA