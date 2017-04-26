Crofton man indicted on charges stemming from fatal accident

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced today that Martin Martinez-Ballinas, 29, of Crofton, was indicted on two felony counts including Automobile Manslaughter and other related charges by an Anne Arundel County Grand Jury related to the death of United States Marine Lance Corporal James Ray Walden III, 21. Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced today that Martin Martinez-Ballinas, 29, of Crofton, was indicted on two felony counts including Automobile Manslaughter and other related charges by an Anne Arundel County Grand Jury related to the death of United States Marine Lance Corporal James Ray Walden III, 21.

Mr. Martinez-Ballinas was ordered to remain in custody at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center after a court denied his related habeas corpus motion.

The Office of the State’s Attorney asserted that Mr. Martinez-Ballinas should remain in custody due to the fact that he did not provide credentials establishing his lawful presence in the United States, his close ties with a foreign country (including a foreign passport) and his failure-to-appear for an earlier unrelated charge. After a hearing, Circuit Court Judge Stacy McCormack held in favor of the State’s Attorney’s Office and ordered Mr. Martinez-Ballinas to be held without bail.

“My office takes vehicle deaths very seriously and, when the evidence provides, we will pursue these types of cases to the fullest extent allowed by law”, said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “In addition, given the fact that Mr. Martinez-Ballinas is a flight risk, I am grateful for Judge McCormack’s ruling to keep Mr. Martinez-Ballinas in jail, pending the resolution of these charges.”

The indictment in this case alleges that the collision was caused by the driver of a 2007 BMW 335i operating the vehicle in a grossly negligent manner. While driving southbound on Patuxent Road, the driver exceeded the posted speed limit by approximately 30 mph. The posted speed limit was 35 mph. It is alleged that the driver lost control of the car in a curved section of the roadway, crossed the centerline of the roadway, and struck an oncoming motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist became separated from the vehicle and landed in the woods on the northbound side of the road.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Mr. Martinez-Ballinas, immediately fled the scene on foot.

Lance Corporal James Ray Walden III was pronounced dead by Anne Arundel County Paramedics at the scene at approximately 3:45 pm, and Mr. Martinez-Ballinas was located by police helicopter and police canine about a half a mile away hiding outside between large stacks of concrete pallets.

Lance Corporal James Ray Walden III was stationed at Fort Meade at the time.

A status conference for this case are set for June 23, 2017.

Source : AACO State's Attorney

